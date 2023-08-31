Revving Up Amidst Hollywood Strikes: Brad Pitt Joins F1 Action at Monza

Aug.31 - Brad Pitt will be back in the Formula 1 paddock and grid this weekend at Monza.

That is despite the fact that filming for the forthcoming film about Formula 1, which began at Silverstone, had to pause for the Hollywood strike.

Lewis Hamilton, whose production company is involved with the Apple-backed project, says he is not worried that the strike could terminally damage the film.

"I know that Apple is fully behind us and wants us to go ahead," said the seven time world champion. "Everyone in the team is fully focused on making the greatest movie we can - it's just a matter of time.

"It's definitely not the easiest time, I think, for actors around the world, but hopefully it's something that will be resolved in the not-too-distant future."

At a launch event for the Italian GP this week, Monza boss Giuseppe Redaelli confirmed that Brad Pitt will indeed be with others also involved in the filming of the movie this weekend at Monza.

When asked about the strike, Redaelli smiled to journalists: "It doesn't mean you can't meet Brad Pitt."

Indeed, while the writers and actors - including Pitt - are unable to officially work, other people involved with the film are still able to continue their progress.

"We're still able to do some filming," Hamilton confirmed. "We can use stunt doubles and we still have editing and things we can do with the stuff we've already done.

"I'm not massively concerned (about the strike) just yet," he added.

