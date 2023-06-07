Respiratory warning issued as smog blankets Montreal ahead of Canadian F1 GP
Jun.7 - After the cancellation due to floods in Imola recently, a smog haze is now hanging over next weekend's running of the Canadian GP.
CTV reports that local forest fires have blown smog over the greater Montreal area - where Formula 1 will gather at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
"Those with respiratory issues, such as children with asthma, are advised to avoid strong physical activities outdoors until the warning is lifted," the report said.
I highly doubt a smog blanket would prove considerable enough to force an event cancellation like the floods in Emilia-Romagna GP eventually proved.
The only respiratory reaction will be visitors gasping in horror at the corrosive disdain the Pseudo-French Canadians heap upon English-speakers.
They just passed a suite of laws in Quebec that even Dame Lucille should protest. "French" is to be the only language visible in all places of business; it is the only language to be spoken in government offices and in court. Only French-speaking refugee's need emigrate to Quebec. English cannot be taught in school - English being the international language of business doesn't factor into this. Expect French-only service in all stores and restaurant's.
And our federal government did nothing to stop them. My goodness - another example of preferential treatment for 19% of Canada's population.
Sad, we have the same sort of thing with Wales, they even want to tax tourists. Plenty of other places to spend our money.
I highly doubt a change like that would happen as no one can be told what language to speak in public, get served in, etc., (let alone homes) since speaking different languages in public is perfectly legal everywhere in the world & besides, Montreal specifically is more English-friendly than other places in Quebec, possibly even more than Paris.
Not all visitors speak French, so they couldn't suddenly converse in a language they haven't studied before, no more than visitors in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Middle, & South American countries (all with a generally low or relatively low English fluency level) could suddenly converse in the respective relevant languages without prior learning.
People can't just realistically be expected to know or learn the language of every single country or region they'll visit.
Lastly, back to the original matter, F1 GPs are international events, so English most certainly will be used everywhere within track boundaries like always, including used for trackside announcing alongside French.
Exactly, Jere. The English language is the world's most internationally accepted language. It will continue to be used throughout all F1 events, from a management perspective, for safety reasons.
The standard language for all commercial aircraft around the world is English. It is in fact contrary to regulations for international aircraft to converse with a control tower in any other language!
I forgot to add that using French is perfectly okay in Anglo-dominant provinces, so the same vice versa.
Otherwise, those provinces might as well ban French from everything.
