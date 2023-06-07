Respiratory warning issued as smog blankets Montreal ahead of Canadian F1 GP

Jun.7 - After the cancellation due to floods in Imola recently, a smog haze is now hanging over next weekend's running of the Canadian GP.

CTV reports that local forest fires have blown smog over the greater Montreal area - where Formula 1 will gather at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

"Those with respiratory issues, such as children with asthma, are advised to avoid strong physical activities outdoors until the warning is lifted," the report said.

