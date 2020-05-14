Report: 'Mercedes or nothing' for Vettel in 2021

Reports that Sebastian Vettel is set to sign for McLaren for 2021 are apparently wide of the mark.
Shortly after the four-time world champion's Ferrari exit was announced, Auto Bild claimed a new deal with countryman and McLaren boss Andreas Seidl was on the cards.
"McLaren and Vettel would be a mega story," former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug told Sky Germany.
"I very much believe that McLaren can take another step with Mercedes engines next year.
But the story was quickly corrected, with correspondents Bianca Garloff and Ralf Bach now claiming 32-year-old Vettel is "playing poker: Mercedes or nothing!"
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has even admitted Vettel would be "an asset" for any F1 team.
"If a driver of the calibre of Sebastian Vettel is on the market, as a capable team boss of a top team you have to deal with this issue," Haug told Pforzheimer-Zeitung newspaper.
Ricciardo should have gone to Ferrari (their big mistake), their loss
Yeah, but he would have been capable of winning races. They are looking for a support driver, not a winner. Agreeded, their loss.
HAM will retire with MB, so gassing BOT is the only path for VET to drive the silver car. HAM/VET??? Only if Toto stays to manage the two alpha dogs, a huge management challenge.
VETTEL to MERCEDES to partner HAMILTON is on the cards. Not necessarily next season although It wouldn't surprise me if it happened that soon. BOTTAS will need to have a mega-season otherwise it will be back to the midfield for him. A very fine driver but up against one of the best of all-time which does him no favours. VETTEL up against HAMILTON in the same car will define his legacy, as we'll get to see how good he really is. That prospect on its own would be worth the entry price to any Grand Prix.
Vettel merece estar en un gran equipo como mercedes, escudería alemana, piloto alemán, mercedes necesita tener un piloto aleman
Sebastian and Lewis define this generation of F1 and to have them in the same team would be the ultimate for both of them and a great show for the fans.This might happen only if Seb wants to continue racing next season and Toto is willing to accommodate him.They have a great rapport with each other and perhaps there is a chance that both will be tempted to accept the challenge whatever the risks might be.
As a huge VB/77 fan this discussion is oblivious disheartening. But I must admit, the thought of Ham & Vet on the same team is intriguing!