Report: Alonso's Renault return can start soon

Jul.3 - Fernando Alonso's deal to return to Formula 1 next year could now be done.

That is the claim of Spanish radio Cadena SER, amid speculation the Spaniard might even replace the McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo at Renault within the 2020 season.

According to other Spanish reports, the 38-year-old responded to the rumours of a return within the current season, declaring: "I have already said that I am going to do the Indy 500."

As for the new reports about a signed 2021 Renault deal, he added: "At noon they were saying that a team had said no to Alonso. By the night I am racing in 2020 for the very same team.





"I have already said months ago that my future plans were decided for a long time, and that I would share it shortly. And so it will be," said the two-time champion, who appears to have lost weight over the last months.

Cadena SER said the Alonso news will be made official "in the coming days", adding that Renault wants to begin the partnership "as soon as possible".

Current Renault driver Esteban Ocon said he would welcome Alonso to the French works team.

"I don't know if he's going to join with us or not but definitely, if he could come back, I would be very happy," said the Frenchman.

