Report 4th day of 2022 Pre-season testing

Event: Pre-Season testing

Track: Bahrain International Circuit

It was hot and sunny in Bahrain, as the preparations for the 2022 season continue. The first day 1 of 3 pre-season testing days was driven today at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Previous Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was already at the circuit after the team announced earlier this week to fill the empty drivers seat after Nikita Mazepin got ousted. Magnussen was catching up with friends in the paddock this morning as the Haas wasn't seen out.

Daniel Ricciardo was meant to be driving for McLaren MCL36 today, but the Australian wasn't feeling well and stayed at the hotel. Lando Norris was is in the McLaren cockpit instead.

Morning test session - 4th day

On track, it has been all eyes on the new extreme sidepod design of the Mercedes W13. The car looked a lot different than last time we saw it in Barcelona and now had some very unusual looking sidepods. big talking point in the paddock - and that is the Mercedes car. The team seem to have changed the design of their sidepods, with some new cooling inlets to boot. Have they struck gold on the design-front, or is this a testing red herring?

Vettel had been out for Aston Martin, and is sporting flow-vis paint on his rear wing. He leaded the timing sheets at early in the morning.

Until 10 o'clock there was no sign of McLaren just yet, but everyone else except the Haas had been out. McLaren were one of the teams to watch in Barcelona, along with Ferrari. But across the next three days, the true pecking order will start to emerge...

The Mercedes garage was high with activity, with a scrum of photographers all trying to get a closer look at those sidepods. "It's all about the sidepods, everyone is talking about how narrow it is - but the floor edge has changed as well," says Sam Collins, F1 Technical Analyst.

Half an hour into the morning session, and Leclerc is out on what looks like a timed run. Indeed he sets a 1m 37.017s to sit top as it stands. For reference, last year's pole was a 1m 28.997s set by Verstappen.

Ross Brawn, Managing Director-Motorsport, said: "It's impressive and this is what is the great thing about the innovation of Formula 1," on Mercedes' radical design concept. "I'm sure there will be a lot of discussion about it. For a set of rules that everyone said were too prescriptive, everyone has come up with very different things."

Hamilton's W13 was looking quite difficult to handle through the corners, which could be due to a heavy fuel load... Or it could be due to their brand new design concept. By comparison, the Red Bull RB18 was cornering much better at the moment as Perez continued to lay down the laps.

Leclerc was quickest in the Ferrari F1-75 with a time of 1:34.531 min on C3 tyres during the morning session.

Later today the afternoon session will be added.

Quickest Lap Times 4th morning of testing

