Renault Slowly Exiting F1 as Alpine Prepares for Hitech Takeover?

Nov.18 - Dutch F1 journalist Jack Plooij thinks Alpine is clearly being prepared for sale.

The struggling Renault-owned has axed its 2026 works power unit program and will instead use customer Mercedes engines and gearboxes in the future.

But that's not the only development. Renault CEO Luca de Meo brought in Flavio Briatore as his new executive F1 advisor, with Briatore then instrumental in appointing Oliver Oakes as the team's new boss.

"The Alpine team is going to be transferred to Hitech," Plooij predicts to Ziggo Sport.

"There was a lot of unrest, and it is clear that something is happening, thanks to Flavio Briatore," he added, suggesting Alpine will now be much more attractive to buyers and investors.

Dutch F1 GP boss Jan Lammers agrees.

"It looks like Renault are slowly preparing an exit," he said. "They're not leaving all at once, but first the team switched from Renault to Alpine, now Alpine is getting a Mercedes engine. This exit is happening in a filtered way."

Indeed, Oakes - instrumental to the F2 and F3 team Hitech - tried to bring his outfit directly into F1 for 2026, but was rejected. Some think the team's former links to the Mazepins, and mysterious new backing, marred the bid.

Dutch journalist Rick Winkelman, however, does not think Dmitry Mazepin and his son Nikita are involved.

"I don't think so," he said. "It's been quiet around Nikita Mazepin for too long, so I don't see him getting in again."

