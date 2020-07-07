Renault to announce Alonso return on Wednesday?

Jul.7 - Renault is shaping up to reveal Fernando Alonso as the works team's driver for 2021.

The rumours gained new momentum last week, when Spanish radio Cadena SER said the two-time world champion could even return to Formula 1 this season to replace McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul denied that, insisting that Australian Ricciardo "has a contract that he will fulfil".

But the Frenchman did admit that Renault is "talking to several drivers for next year, and among them is Fernando Alonso".





It appears that a contract may already be signed.

Noemi de Miguel, a reporter for Spanish television Movistar, says she has learned that "Renault plans to make an official announcement on Wednesday".

She did not specifically mention Alonso, but revealed: "After the race (in Austria), Cyril Abiteboul told mechanics who have been around for more than 15 years that they have already worked" with Renault's next driver.

