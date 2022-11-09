Renault CEO hopes Alpine can aim for F1 title in 2026
Nov.9 - Alpine aims to fight for the world championship by 2026, according to team owner Renault's CEO Luca de Meo.
It has been a mixed second season under Alpine branding for the Enstone based team, with Fernando Alonso leaving for Aston Martin and bemoaning his series of reliability problems.
The team also lost its intended replacement for the Spaniard, Alpine development driver Oscar Piastri, to McLaren amid an intense contract dispute.
Nonetheless, de Meo says Alpine is still on track.
"Our presence in Formula 1 has allowed us to boost the recognition of the brand worldwide," he is quoted by the Spanish press.
"Especially in France, it has skyrocketed thanks to Formula 1, and it is a way of preparing ourselves and gaining pedigree for the future."
He makes no mistake that, just "two years ago" when the rebranding took place, Renault's Formula 1 team "was not considered an asset to the company but as an expense".
"It was one more line in the budget," de Meo admitted.
"In these two years, things have changed, not only in the company in general, which is now a top-tier player as a car manufacturer, but also in the racing program, which is really ambitious.
"Our team now has value at the level of the best. We hope to be a candidate for the title in 2026."
Unsurprisingly, no sooner.
France is very like Germany or even America in this respect, you'll find overwhelmingly a high proportion of Renaults in France, or Mercs in Germany and Fords in America, its nationalistic, BUT as for Alpine, ok the sales figures may have LOL rocketed in France, rocketed from 800 to 1000 perhaps, you get my point, as others have said he and rossi are very Optimistic, they are steering a flippin big ship , lets call it, but up with the best........So lets compare them to Ferraris racing program, shall ?
I'm glad Renault wants to stay in F1. The more brands the better. I hope more bigger names like Ford and BMW will also return one day.
From my point of view the brand is worse by the bad publicity when each time their engine blows up again. But some people say there is no such thing as bad publicity?
Correct and when an Alpine expires, I think, people think , oh its a Alpine, because to all these new social media millions that are now watching f1, they say Whats an Alpine, oh its a Renault, brand value?