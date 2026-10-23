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Renault Agrees Viry F1 Engine Sale to Dumarey

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Renault Agrees Viry F1 Engine Sale to Dumarey
Leopold 2 min read
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For decades Viry-Chatillon built world championship engines. Now it is changing hands.

Renault has agreed to sell its historic Viry-Chatillon Formula 1 engine operation to Belgian engineering group Dumarey.

The deal covers Alpine Racing SAS, its employees and the assets required to operate the site. Completion is still subject to employee consultation and regulatory approval.

What happens to Viry-Chatillon now?

Renault ended its works F1 engine programme after 2025, with Alpine switching to customer Mercedes power from 2026.

Dumarey says it intends to preserve the Viry workforce while expanding the site's motorsport activities.

"Our ambition is to preserve and further develop this exceptional engineering expertise while creating new opportunities for growth," chairman Guido Dumarey confirmed.

Could Viry build F1 engines again?

Renault said the deal could also allow Viry's Formula 1 engine expertise to be used by racing teams again in future.

Why is Alpine struggling on Sundays?

Meanwhile, Alpine's difficult season continues on track.

After Franco Colapinto said the team needed a "reset" following several poor races, Pierre Gasly admitted there are deeper problems that cannot be fixed immediately.

"I think there's something fundamental about Sundays that makes us struggle a bit more than in qualifying," said the Frenchman.

"With the car as it is now, Sundays are always going to be a bit more complicated than Saturdays."

Gasly: "Two leagues within a single championship"

Gasly also said the gap between Formula 1's leading and midfield teams remains too large.

"It's like two leagues within a single championship," he said.

"But I don't want to complain, because our goal is to work better and improve."

Why the Viry sale matters

The sale closes a long chapter. Viry-Chatillon was the home of Renault's Formula 1 engines, and with the works programme over, a new owner that wants to keep the workforce and grow its motorsport work gives the site a fresh start, even if Alpine's own fortunes now depend on Mercedes power.

Fast Facts: Viry sale
SellerRenault
BuyerDumarey (Belgium)
IncludesAlpine Racing SAS, staff, assets
Still neededStaff consultation, approval
Alpine powerMercedes since 2026

Related: The Big Betrayal? Renault's F1 Promises Under Fire

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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