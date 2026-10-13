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Renault admits Alpine F1 project is still losing money

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Renault admits Alpine F1 project is still losing money
Leopold 1 min read
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Renault's chief concedes Alpine's F1 project is losing money, yet argues the payback only arrives once the cars run in the top three or four. Ambition is the pitch.

Renault CEO Francois Provost has admitted Alpine's Formula 1 program is currently losing money, but insists the manufacturer still has strong reasons to remain in the sport.

Provost made the comments at the Paris Motor Show, including during an exchange involving French president Emmanuel Macron and Pierre Gasly.

"We're sticking with Alpine," Provost said.

"Ok, we're losing money, it's difficult, but you have to have ambition."

He said the commercial return from Formula 1 depends heavily on Alpine becoming a regular frontrunner.

"For these investments to be fully recouped, our cars need to be in the top three or four when they are shown on Formula 1 TV broadcasts," Provost told BFM TV.

"Only then will we see the real effect of this."

Provost nevertheless stressed the value of Alpine remaining Formula 1's sole French manufacturer brand, particularly with Gasly in the cockpit.

"It's the number one sport in the world, across all categories, and there's only one French brand, which is us, plus we have a French driver," he said.

"That's why we're continuing this program and why we have to set truly ambitious goals."

Alpine and Renault
Renault CEOFrancois Provost
Where he spokeParis Motor Show
Target for paybackTop three or four on TV
PositionOnly French F1 manufacturer
DriverPierre Gasly

Related: Elliott returns to Enstone after 14 years and eight titles

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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One F1 fan comment on “Renault admits Alpine F1 project is still losing money

  1. Shroppyfly

    So theyve lost a quid (maybe) and because we dont know the figure it could a quid or 40m ,the buyers know the numbers so being open in the press changes nothing , infact , its quite an odd thing to say imo
    i dont know the numbers , but mayb jj you do?

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