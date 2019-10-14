Renault accused of racing illegal cars in Japan

Renault has vowed to use the time until next weekend's Mexican F1 GP to prove its 2019 car is legal.
Having prepared a 12-page dossier, F1 team rival Racing Point has lodged an official protest against what it alleges is a "pre-set lap distance-dependent brake bias adjustment system" designed and raced by Renault.
It is believed Racing Point thinks the system regulates the brake balance automatically, depending on where the car is on track. But the rules stipulate that it is the driver who must adjust the brake balance.
The FIA ruled that the protest is admissible, and seized the ECUs and steering wheels used by Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg at Suzuka.
A "detailed analysis" of the components will now take place.
Renault said it "acknowledges the protest", but explained that further meetings with the FIA are now necessary "due to the complexity of the 12-page dossier".
"Renault intends to use this recess to prepare an equally detailed case to rigorously defend its position," the French team added.
Check out more about:
If this is proved to be right they should be fined and banned for the rest of the season.
Surely F1 is effectively a proving ground for our road cars and advances in vehicular safety are transposed to the card that we drive on the roads. Whilst I am not a fan of Renault, I do feel that they should be applauded and not penalised for having developed such a system, if indeed they have.
So your car will do the breaking for you ?? but only on known roads won't get into road cars
I'm at a loss to understand how Racing Point could have even come up with the idea that a pre programed brake bias was being used,and,if said toy WAS being used then why have the FIA taken the steering wheels? Taking the ECU's I can understand.
If Renault are penalised thay can stick the F1, I will with snail racing instead.
I will watch snail racing instead
There are a lot of disillusioned fan's at the moment. F1 is apparently more of a personality culture rather than a sport of speed and endurance. I have never seen the FIA rule books but I bet they are thicker than a London telephone directory and allow no breathing room. We might as well watch 'Scalectric' instead.
Easy to see how Racing Point spottet it. Just watch the onboard camera, and you will notice that Renault drivers don't adjust brake balance, while driving, as other drivers do, through the whole course.
Kim comments that Racing Point could see the lack of steering wheel adjustment by the drivers from the onboard footage - then it emerges that they were informed by a ex Renault employee...the only ex employee I can think of is possibly Nico Hulkenberg...or there again,I could be cynical.