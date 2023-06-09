Relief in Montreal as F1 confirms Canadian GP safe from forest fires
Jun.9 - Formula 1 has played down suggestions next weekend's Canadian GP might have to be cancelled.
On Wednesday, we reported that local forest fires had blown a blanket of smoke over the greater Montreal area - where F1 will gather at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
"Those with respiratory issues, such as children with asthma, are advised to avoid strong physical activities outdoors until the warning is lifted," the report said.
The sheer amount of smoke was so extreme as it drifted south that tens of millions of US residents were also issued alerts about the quality of the air.
However, by Thursday, Environment Canada had lifted the smog warning for Montreal, adding that the air quality should return to "low risk" by Friday.
"The event is not at risk," a spokesman for Formula 1 was quoted as saying by various international sources.
"We have been assured that the situation in Montreal is different to other parts of the country and northern US.
"Risks remain low and Montreal's air quality is assessed as good," he added. "At no time was there any requirement for residents to stay indoors or restrict their movements outdoors.
"These fires are 800km from the circuit and do not pose any risk on their own, but the winds have carried the smoke to other parts of the region."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
The prevailing winds in this part of Canada are 90% from the south - be it SW or SE - in other words, blowing the smoke from any forest fires in the northern part of QC AWAY from Montreal.
I'm sure there is some Liberal climate fascist out there, who will claim the recent NE winds that pushed the smoke from the northern forest fires south, were due to climate change brought on by the Alberta oil-patch.
Indeed, the Canadian GP isn't under cancellation threat as wildfire smog is nothing like flooding in the end unless it gets too bad for a medical helicopter to fly & or breathing generally for everyone on Notre Dame Island. People are unnecessarily worried.