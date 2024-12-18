Reliable Reports Declare Perez Leaving Red Bull for 2025
Dec.18 - Multiple highly respected broadcasters and publications are all reporting in unison that Sergio Perez is definitely departing the Red Bull Racing lineup for 2025.
In Germany, Sky, RTL, NTV, Auto Motor und Sport and the major newspaper Bild all agree, as does the French broadcaster Canal Plus - Red Bull has managed to negotiate the end of the struggling Mexican driver's 2025 contract.
And despite Yuki Tsunoda's chances looking brighter in the last few days, the driver who will replace Perez is also becoming abundantly clear - Liam Lawson.
"The team management and the Red Bull shareholders came to this decision in a meeting after the season finale in Abu Dhabi," Auto Motor und Sport reporter Thomas Harloff confidently claimed.
Tellingly, in his appearance on the 'Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7' on Servus TV, which is owned by Red Bull, Verstappen stopped short when asked about the intensifying rumours about Perez's future.
"I can't say anything now," the quadruple world champion insisted.
But when asked separately about Perez's 2024 season, Verstappen gave a little more away.
"Of course, you always have to beat your teammate," he answered. "But I've always had a very good relationship with all of my teammates.
"The team always wants to have two fast drivers," Verstappen added. "It's also better for the team if both drivers get along well."
Checo's departure has been pretty clear for a little while already, so only a matter of days until it finally becomes official, & likewise, Lawson getting promoted over Tsunoda has become increasingly clear over the recent weeks.
To my knowledge, the only NTV that exists is a Japanese TV channel (I know via a detective franchise that has been broadcasted on that & its sister channel YTV in anime form since 1996), so I don't know what the NTV referred here is if it's a different one.
Edit: Finally official.
Id like to see Tsunoda given a shot next year.
Rb need a team leader elect, incase Max loses his Mind and departs for Toto-land, i think Albon would suit that role, the others i think havnt the experience a team
Jos is available, but he probably needs a sedan
