Red Bull's Outlook Ahead of Spa: Marko's Power and Verstappen-Mercedes Rumours

Jul.21 - Dr Helmut Marko sounded unfazed or evasive when asked about raging rumours about Max Verstappen's future.

Germany's Sport Bild believes 82-year-old Marko, originally the right-hand man of the now late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, is once again fully empowered at the brand's Formula 1 empire.

It follows a long power struggle and the shock mid-season sacking of team boss Christian Horner.

"Marko is once again more powerful than he has been in years," Sport Bild said, detailing how Horner systematically disempowered the Austrian since Mateschitz's 2022 death.

"Now Marko is back in charge - and with him, Verstappen."

Indeed, a friend close to the Horner family has told The Sun newspaper in Britain that the event was "a targeted attack for control of the race team because Red Bull's Austrian HQ didn't like a British man running their race team".

Amid the Horner sacking bombshell, wild rumours suggested Verstappen and Toto Wolff had moored their luxury yachts close to one another in Sardinia - perhaps so the Dutchman could sign a Mercedes contract for 2026.

When asked if he's spoken with the quadruple world champion since the Horner firing, Marko told Osterreich newspaper: "Max was informed.

"I don't want to say anything more about that."

However, the Austrian newspaper followed up with the rumour about Verstappen and Wolff meeting in Sardinia.

"Max can meet with whoever he wants," Marko insisted.

"We have a valid contract and we assume Max will stay with us."

However, even Nelson Piquet junior - whose sister Kelly now has a new baby with Verstappen - admits it's "obvious" Verstappen and Mercedes are negotiating.

Jeroen Bleekemolen, a Dutch racing driver, told NOS: "I would make the switch.

"The last time new engines were introduced, in 2014, Mercedes got it right. So right that they dominated Formula 1 for years.

"It makes sense to want to drive for them with those new cars."

Red Bull, though, is no longer writing off the 2025 drivers' title, no doubt hoping to convince Verstappen that the team is able to quickly bounce back.

"There are still 332 points up for grabs, which is a decent amount," Marko said. "We hope the updates we're bringing to Spa and Budapest will have an impact."

He admits that a bad result at Spa this weekend would be very bad news - even fatal for his championship aspirations. "That's to be expected," Marko acknowledged.

Finally, Marko rejected lingering rumours that Sebastian Vettel is being lined up to succeed him as Red Bull's top motorsport consultant.

"That's not an issue, and it won't be an issue."

