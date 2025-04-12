Red Bull's Figures Predict Clear Win for McLaren at Bahrain

Apr.12 - McLaren should cruise to victory on Sunday, according to Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko.

Although Max Verstappen won from pole at Suzuka a week ago, the conditions in Bahrain - hot, slow corners and an abrasive track - play into McLaren's hands.

"For half a lap, Max is as fast as the McLaren," said team boss Christian Horner. "From turn 10 onward, he drops back."

Marko, speaking to Osterreich newspaper, expands: "In the heat, tyre wear is crucial. And it's really bad for us. We have a few other problems as well.

"I fear McLaren will win, and it will be a pretty clear win," the Austrian added.

In conversation with the broadcaster Viaplay, Horner admitted that even Verstappen's incredible current form will not be enough to overcome the problem.

"It's impossible to repeat what he did last week, in terms of his performance over one lap, and then to keep the McLarens behind him for the whole grand prix," he said.

"This is a circuit where you can overtake. One of the easiest circuits for overtaking actually."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher agrees, but he thinks Verstappen may still stay without a shout of the championship lead at least for now.

"He's pushing the envelope while the two McLaren drivers are making mistakes, racing against each other, getting in each other's way, and taking points away from each other as a result," he told f1-insider.com.

"That, and only that, could help Verstappen in the end. Because on tracks like Bahrain, the McLaren is better. Even Verstappen won't have a chance of winning there."

