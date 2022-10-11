Red Bull's budget cap F1 penalty decision still could take a while
Oct.11 - It could be "a while" until the penalty for Red Bull's now-confirmed budget cap breach is decided.
The energy drink owned team officially reacted to the FIA's confirmation of "minor overspend breaches" last year with "surprise and disappointment".
F1's governing body said it is now "determining the appropriate course of action", but severe penalties like the removal of Max Verstappen's 2021 title are now ruled out.
Among the possible penalties is an agreed "settlement" with Red Bull or a referral to the "cost cap adjudication panel", with the most severe penalties ruled out because Red Bull's overspend is less than 5 percent.
"The procedure is complicated," the major German newspaper Bild said, "but it could take a while until it is clear what exactly the consequences are".
Most insiders expect a hefty fine or even a reduction in things like wind tunnel time or Red Bull's budget cap allowance.
The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said: "Red Bull did not spend too much on the development of the car.
"Mistakes were made with regard to other matters, such as catering and absenteeism due to illness."
Italy's La Repubblica added: "Red Bull overspent, but only slightly.
"Only a fine is expected for the team of the new world champion Max Verstappen."
Meanwhile, Aston Martin was found to be in "procedural breach" of the budget cap, while procedural problems with Williams' submissions were dealt with earlier this season with a $25,000 fine.
By a while they mean till after the season so a slap on the wrists 100 euro fine won't get slated by the press and the real fans.
FIA are a joke, hope Ferrari take them to court.
All teams are stretching the rules, but they do a better job on politics and covering things up.
I can remember something about a very powerful Ferrari engine back in 2019, that wasn't that powerful anymore after the FIA discovered they were cheating. We still don't know what that was all about and Ferrari never got a fine for that rule breach.
Correct but everyone loves Ferrari dont they?
If f1 wasn’t so ridiculously complicated it might be easier to apply the rules but hey motor sport at all levels breeds administrators like flies. In the uk you now have to have a license to drive or passenger on a track in a non competitive charity event, that includes hillclimbs on peoples private drives!
Bild Zeitung, lol a much less controversial but hard trying imitation of the Sun here in the UK bless em.
Hands up if you love the Fia, no come on, it cant just be me..!
Listen guys and ladies, Masi redrafted the particular rule that has caused this little irrelevant tiff, if anyones to blame its Toto, sorry just my default setting there