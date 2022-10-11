Red Bull's budget cap F1 penalty decision still could take a while

Oct.11 - It could be "a while" until the penalty for Red Bull's now-confirmed budget cap breach is decided.

The energy drink owned team officially reacted to the FIA's confirmation of "minor overspend breaches" last year with "surprise and disappointment".

F1's governing body said it is now "determining the appropriate course of action", but severe penalties like the removal of Max Verstappen's 2021 title are now ruled out.

Among the possible penalties is an agreed "settlement" with Red Bull or a referral to the "cost cap adjudication panel", with the most severe penalties ruled out because Red Bull's overspend is less than 5 percent.

"The procedure is complicated," the major German newspaper Bild said, "but it could take a while until it is clear what exactly the consequences are".

Most insiders expect a hefty fine or even a reduction in things like wind tunnel time or Red Bull's budget cap allowance.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said: "Red Bull did not spend too much on the development of the car.

"Mistakes were made with regard to other matters, such as catering and absenteeism due to illness."

Italy's La Repubblica added: "Red Bull overspent, but only slightly.

"Only a fine is expected for the team of the new world champion Max Verstappen."

Meanwhile, Aston Martin was found to be in "procedural breach" of the budget cap, while procedural problems with Williams' submissions were dealt with earlier this season with a $25,000 fine.

