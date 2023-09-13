Red Bull's Ambitious Engine Plans: Powering Up to 8 F1 Cars Post-2026
Sep.13 - Christian Horner says it's possible up to eight cars could eventually be powered by Red Bull-Ford's own Formula 1 engine after 2026.
He says the only initial plan is to supply the power units to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.
"If our engine is attractive to customers, we would be open to negotiating to supply engines to other teams in the future," the Red Bull team boss is quoted by DAZN.
"But for now we need to concentrate on what we're doing.
"Our relationship with Ford is working very well, but we are essentially an independent manufacturer, which is an advantage in the long term," Horner added.
"But our facilities will be capable of powering eight cars. It's something we think we can do in the longer term.
"For now, our goal is to get a group integrated into the chassis team, so that they work as a single collective unit. It's a huge challenge, but I think it's the right path and we are making reasonable progress," Horner added.
For Red Bull, still using Honda's engine, it will be an immense challenge, with a GPS analysis at Auto Motor und Sport revealing that Ferrari currently has the most powerful engine in F1.
Indeed, Ferrari was very competitive last time out at Monza.
"It was a surprising result," Horner admits. "We knew we had a fast car, but the Ferrari was very, very fast on the straights.
"We are competing against huge opponents and we are just going race by race. Singapore will be one of the toughest races on the calendar. Last year we saw how dangerous it can be," he said, referring to 2022 - which was Verstappen's worst finish of the season.
"We will do everything possible to maintain the momentum we have," Horner said. "One day they'll beat us. It's inevitable - it's guaranteed. It's just a question of when."
Ferrari did everything possible to be fast at Monza, another Dutch result there and they'd have been blood, so areo and engine tuned for max speed, more for home pr than anything else imo
Impossible because the combinations are presently as follows:
Aston Martin-Honda
Audi works team alongside Ferrari, Mercedes, & Alpine-Renault
Mclaren & Williams will probably remain Mercedes-powered
Andretti would probably be Renault-powered
All presuming in 26 the costs are the same, if Rbs engine offers equal performance but is cheaper than Mercs or Ferraris, teams will swop eg 2014 3+1 teams ran the Renault engine , if f1 moves to 12 teams again which the regs say they can/should/if the teams are there for it, then sure why not a Rb engine, in F1 engine contracts run for 12 mths , a team may say we are contracted to merc till 26, but thats with a yearly get out clause, but heh who knows