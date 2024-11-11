Red Bull’s $20m Refusal Boosts Alpine Hopes for Colapinto?

Nov.11 - Bernie Ecclestone admits it's "possible" Jack Doohan's confirmed arrival on the Formula 1 grid for 2025 could be called off.

Since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-season, rookie Franco Colapinto has stunned the paddock with his driving, personality, and commercial appeal to Argentinean backers.

However, while firmly under long-term contract to Williams' driver program, he is without a race seat for 2025 pending the arrival of Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull has expressed interest in the 21-year-old, but Williams boss James Vowles is reportedly demanding a $20 million release fee - something the energy drink-owned concern has turned down.

But Colapinto's management, including Maria Catarineu, says there are other options.

"Everyone knows that there are many teams that want to see Franco in Formula 1 next year," she told the Argentinean source Campeones.

When asked how likely a race seat in 2025 is, Catarineu claimed: "On a scale of one to ten? Twenty.

"So many people want this, so it is only fair that it happens. It is clear that many scenarios are being worked on."

One of those scenarios is involving Flavio Briatore, the new executive advisor at Alpine, and his long-time friend and business partner, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone, 94, admitted to Blick newspaper that Briatore called him a few days ago to reveal that he wants to put Colapinto in an Alpine race seat for 2025.

According to correspondent Roger Benoit, the $20m release fee would be "no problem" for Briatore.

That is despite the fact that Pierre Gasly and rookie Jack Doohan are already signed up. Auto Bild, however, claims that Australian Doohan's 2025 deal is actually only guaranteed for the first five races of next season.

And Ecclestone thinks even that deal could be broken.

"In Formula 1, anything is possible. Until the money is in the bank," he smiled.

Meanwhile, Ecclestone reveals that he is part of the reason why Sebastian Vettel shelved his earlier plans to try to launch a return to Formula 1.

"I had to talk him out of his comeback dreams," he said. "Why should a four-time world champion put himself through that?"

