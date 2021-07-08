Red Bull team boss wants next generation F1 engines to sound better
Jul.8 - The next generation of Formula 1 cars should be louder, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
He argues that the sport lost a key ingredient when the screaming normally-aspirated engines of the past were replaced with turbo hybrid 'power units' in 2014.
"We always have to remember that racing needs to trigger the emotions, and that requires a good sound," said Horner.
Initially with Honda's support, Red Bull is going it alone as an engine marque from 2022 and is therefore a key part of discussions about the all-new 2025 engine rules.
"Sustainability is obviously something we need to keep, but Formula 1 has to entertain, and that means the engine has to sound good," Horner insisted.
"Today's engines are also too expensive so we now have the chance to correct mistakes that were made ten years ago."
Former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug says the good news is that it is technologically possible to "feed the engines of tomorrow and get a sound from yesterday".
Horner continued: "I hope we can all find a way to create great engines for 2025. 2026 would be even better.
"So far, the dialogue has been extremely constructive."
Current Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, however, warns that Formula 1 has higher priorities than engine sound.
"We cannot be gas guzzlers with screaming engines when everyone expects us to be electric," he insisted.
"The new engines will continue to have a combustion element - we are sticking with the V6 concept - but the electrical components will be significantly enhanced."
Turbos by their nature make engines quieter so other than maybe a more aggressive wastegate, which that is likely maxed already, I'm not expecting much difference. Hopefully they don't employ some artificial noise crap. Supercharger is an idea but that's an even worse gas guzzler and not power efficient. Which I suspect is why it's never been tried. The screamer engines are likely gone for good folks.
Maybe they can allow traction control again. The engine's of that period early 2000 had a great low growl sound that also was great to hear. It might also be good to introduce a horn, like every car has. So you can here some more frustration when cars almost collide...Hahaha
Ah no on the TC. The old guard already yap about F1 has become too easy so no more driver aid systems. Besides, lack of TC fosters throttle finesse, especially in the wet, which is good for showing skills.
A more aggressive anti-lag system like in WRC is an idea, but that can wreak havoc on turbos and the electric motor renders this unnecessary anyway. And with F1 bitching about cost these days, I don't see them making more robust turbos to cope with it.
Funny enough F1 invented anti-lag back in the first turbo era.
Initially with Honda's support, Red Bull is going it alone as an engine marque from 2022
Except the fact that RB engines for 22 are all being built in Sakura, so basically its a engine designed by Honda, built by Honda but badged RedBull, thats its a Honda isn't it ?
please include invoice with delivery note as discussed,and the manual in English please.
Kind Regards,
C Horner
Hey, RB has a huge part in building these new lumps. They have to design the badging. Jos is lobbying for 'Vermotor'.
If Max does win this year , if i was his marketing man id be putting MaxxPower on so many licenced goods you should send an email to RB, tell em to trademark it , after Hamsters exp with trademarks best they get in there quick what dyo think?
I suppose it's too late to expect a reincarnation of Keith Duckworth. It's easy for young fans to criticize 'old school' thinking, but this PU era absolutely SUCKS from every angle. Hydrogen power would be an interesting alternative, but that isn't going to happen. Might as well just get on with it and merge with Fe and end the myopia. Sad.
Big fan of hydrogen power here , i think it will emerge as the alternative to Electric, lot of firms have built them honda , hyundai, again just get the cost down of hydrogen and to me it seems a way better alternative to , fecking mining battery sh*** out of the ground , hydrogens already plentifull, unlimited range, 3 min fill up, a nobrainer to me I think the Petrol companies will jump on this due to the diminishing use as a fuel
Cosworth nearly made one--https://www.racecar-engineering.com/news/cosworth-reveals-2014-f1-power-unit/