Red Bull Racing happy with early Mercedes deal of Hamilton
Jul.9 - Dr Helmut Marko has rubbished speculation that Mercedes' latest news has 'closed the door' to the German team for star Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
Marko, the top Austrian official at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised when Toto Wolff announced at the Red Bull Ring last weekend that Lewis Hamilton is staying for the next two years.
"It was already clear that the contract extension was coming," the 78-year-old told Sport1.
"But we thought for tactical reasons that the announcement would only come at Silverstone."
However, Marko says he welcomes the news anyway.
"We are only too happy to take on a worthy opponent," he said. "A two-year contract also shows a certain degree of stability."
However, Marko dismissed the notion that Red Bull is relieved about the Hamilton news because it effectively closes the door to Mercedes for championship leader Verstappen.
"Those kinds of rumours are always deliberately spread to create unrest," he said.
yeah misinformation from MB.id hate to see max leave the bulls and go to MB.hes doing fine where he is,fastest car and an effective team.go max go.
"We are only too happy to take on a worthy opponent," he said.
Yeah, doc, a 'worthy opponent' that has won 7 WCCs on the trot. Be careful, it's still not obvious that MB will roll over and cede the 2021 trophy. Don't buy in to Toto's 'we're concentrating on 2022' ruse.
"Those kinds of rumours are always deliberately spread to create unrest," he said. Said Dr Helmut Marko ( head of rumour management and chief in charge of chinese whispers at RedBull Racing )
are you forgetting that for most of those 7 titles MB WERE ONLY RACING THEMSELVES.FFS.
Nope. Just pointing out a simple fact. Glad you're a VER fan. The orange brigade is awesome. Devoted fans are great for our sport. BTW, you're pretty good at clicking the thumb widgets. LOL
Great word Widget, various uses, but my favourite is the beer can widget, more useful that the little thumblet widgets here any day .