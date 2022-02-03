Red Bull Racing first to launch brand new 2022 car this year

The new Red Bull RB18 will be the first car that will be shown to the public this year.

Red Bull Racing has always sought to break the mould and this year we continue to push the boundaries by disrupting the traditional car launch. This season Red Bull Racing will let their fans curate and host the story of the 2022 season launch, on their own social channels.

In a season of change, we are giving the wheel to the people that matter. Red Bull Racing are putting fans at the heart of the virtual RB18 unveiling. Together with Christian, Max, Checo and the wider Team, up to five thousand fans will broadcast the launch on Wednesday 9 February.

Via The Paddock, Red Bull Racing’s digital loyalty platform, fans were given the opportunity to host the 2022 season launch on their social channels, to deliver a multi-channel fan first experience. Red Bull Racing have always been at the cutting edge of technological innovation on track, now the team are bringing the same ethos to their marketing approach away from the circuit, as we become the first Formula One Team to launch a car in this new generation.

The countdown to launch was kicked off by TAG Heuer, coinciding with the launch of the TAG Heuer Red Bull Racing Special Edition Formula One watch.

