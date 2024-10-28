Red Bull Faces FIA Showdown Over Verstappen’s Double Penalties?

Oct.28 - Dutch commentator Olav Mol wonders if Red Bull has "the balls" to challenge Max Verstappen's multiple penalties.

A week ago in Austin, Lando Norris' 5-second penalty for overtaking title rival Verstappen off the track caused uproar and even a pledge from the FIA to update the driving guidelines from 2025.

But on Sunday in Mexico, the pair's latest wheel-to-wheel stoushes earned the triple world champion not one but two 10-second penalties - and two penalty points on his super license.

Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko thinks it was an "overreaction" by the stewards following the controversy. Team boss Christian Horner even brought a telemetry print-out to his sit-down with the written media after the race.

"Lando was 15kph faster and braked later during his attack than he did on his fastest lap," Horner insisted.

"You can also see from the onboard that he would never have made the corner."

After the Austin incident, McLaren waited until Mexico before asking for its 'right of review' hearing to challenge Norris' 5-second penalty. Mol, working for Ziggo Sport, now urges Red Bull to challenge the latest FIA verdict.

"For the same kind of incident, George Russell (in Austin) got a five-second penalty, but in Mexico, Verstappen gets ten seconds. The Verstappen verdict says that ten seconds is the standard penalty.

"Red Bull has a claim to have the entire race declared null and void," said a fired-up Mol, "because this is clearly not the standard penalty. Then Norris gets five seconds in the United States, Verstappen gets ten seconds in Mexico.

"To the FIA, I say - 'f*ck you!" the Dutchman slammed.

He admits he suspects that the stewards in Mexico, including former F1 driver , "have been influenced by all that bullsh*t and nonsense in England about that overtaking manoeuvre in Austin".

"I'm not saying the penalties were unjustified, but that the amount of the penalty is twice as much. I think Red Bull has a case here, if they have the balls."

