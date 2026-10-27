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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Red Bull Confirms Verstappen Engineer Switch for Mexico GP

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Red Bull Confirms Verstappen Engineer Switch for Mexico GP
Leopold 2 min read
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Gianpiero Lambiase will return as Max Verstappen's race engineer in Mexico after Tom Hart's first full weekend in the role in Austin.

Red Bull Confirms Lambiase's Return for Mexico Grand Prix

The switch, however, is not a reaction to Verstappen's winning streak ending with P3 in Texas, nor to several minor radio misunderstandings involving Hart.

Red Bull had already planned to alternate the two engineers as it prepares Hart to take over permanently from the McLaren-bound Lambiase.

Mekies Praises Hart's Performance During Austin F1 Weekend

"I really think he did an excellent job," team boss Laurent Mekies said of Hart.

"In his first qualifying and first race, he managed the work of the team of engineers behind him well towards Max."

Hart also had considerable support from Lambiase.

"He was very well supported in the background by GP," Mekies added.

"You cannot create such a relationship out of nothing. But I have full confidence that he will increase the level and build that relationship with Max."

Red Bull Reveals Verstappen's Engineer Rotation for Remaining Races

Mekies confirmed the rotation will continue.

"It is part of our plan that we will continue to switch between Tom and GP until the end of the year," he said.

"That has to do with a few other factors, like what we do with the drivers in the first free practice. It has nothing to do with our reviews, but this is just part of the plan."

Hart is scheduled to return to Verstappen's radio in Sao Paulo and Las Vegas, while Lambiase handles Mexico, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Lambiase's McLaren Move Accelerates Red Bull's Engineering Handover

Red Bull is therefore increasingly treating the final races as a live handover ahead of Lambiase's move to McLaren, where he has been announced as future Chief Racing Officer.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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