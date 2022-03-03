Red Bull confirms long-term Verstappen deal extension

Mar.3 - The Red Bull Racing F1 team today officially confirmed the contract extension rumours that were swirling around earlier this week.

After winning his maiden Formula One World Championship title in 2021, Max Verstappen has signed a long-term contract extension that will keep the 24-year-old Dutch driver with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, exclusively, until the end of 2028.

Speaking about the new five-year-deal, Max said: “I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision. I love this Team and last year was simply incredible, our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner added: “To have Max signed with Oracle Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s World Championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the Team’s long-term planning. With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car.”

The new five-year extension runs until the end of 2028 and is in addition to the original deal that covered the 2023 season.

