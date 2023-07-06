Red Bull Chasing History: Can They Secure Record-Equalling 11th Consecutive Win?

The 2023 British Grand Prix will be the 10th round of the scheduled 22 races in the Formula 1 2023 World Championship calendar and it could be a historic one, with Red Bull seeking a record-equalling 11th straight win and a 10th to start the F1 season (one shy of the record set by McLaren in 1988).

Max Verstappen is currently on a five-race winning streak and arrives at Silverstone looking to build a new personal best of six consecutive victories, and a first in the British Grand Prix, as his only win at the track came in the 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. With Red Bull's W19 looking mighty on every piece of tarmac, as seen so far, the car should be well-suited for Silverstone's nature and a record-equalling 11th consecutive victory could be easily within reach.

Not a single team has won 11 consecutive races in Formula 1 apart from McLaren with the unique MP4/4 driven by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988, but Red Bull seems to have it in the bag.

Verstappen is the unquestioned leader of the World Drivers' Championship comfortably with seven wins in nine races and 229 points. The Dutchman is followed by his teammate, Sergio Pérez, with two wins and 148 points, but the Mexican has been struggling mightily lately, with one podium in the last four races.

Fernando Alonso remains third for Aston Martin with 131 points, while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) is fourth with 106. Hamilton would definitely love for Mercedes' package of updates for Silverstone (supposedly a new front wing) to work beautifully and have a shot at an unprecedented ninth victory of the British GP (no driver has won a GP nine times in F1 history). Still, if the packages do work, it might still not be enough for the German squad to catch Red Bull.

The Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz (82 points) and Charles Leclerc (72) is fifth and sixth in the WDC, with Leclerc finishing second at Austria for his second podium of the year and the first in five races. Mercedes' George Russell is seventh in the WDC with 72 points and Lance Stroll is last (eighth overall) among the drivers of the Top 4 teams with a 44-point tally.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon (31 points) and McLaren's Lando Norris (24) round out the WDC's Top 10 and are the only drivers outside of the four best teams to have finished in the Top 5 in a race this season.

Red Bull leads the World Constructors' Championship comfortably having won all nine races so far and has scored 377 points, the dominance by Red Bull remains as the team is still outscoring second-placed Mercedes (178) and third-placed Aston Martin (175) combined.

Ferrari is fourth in the WCC with 154 points and remains in the mix for P2 in the WCC. The Scuderia is followed by Alpine (Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly) with 47 points. McLaren (Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri) is sixth with 29 points and would love to maintain the performance seen at the Austrian Grand Prix for the rest of the year.

Haas (11 points with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg) is back in seventh in the WCC after Hulkenberg scored three points with a sixth-placed finish at Austria's Sprint.

Alfa Romeo (nine points with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu), Williams (seven points with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant), and AlphaTauri (two points with Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries) round out the 2023 F1 World Constructors' Championship positions so far.

