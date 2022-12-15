Red Bull admits the wind tunnel F1 penalty will 'hurt'

Dec.15 - Reigning back-to-back world champion Max Verstappen admits losing wind tunnel time in 2023 will "hurt" Red Bull's performance.

As well as the $7 million fine for the 'minor' budget cap overspend, the new constructors' world champions will also suffer a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time over the next 12 months.

"Reducing internally-conducted testing means we can do fewer evaluations, compare fewer competing components, fewer new ideas," the team's famous technical boss Adrian Newey is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

"But if we're really smart and put the right things on the (wind tunnel) model, it won't make a big difference. But there are always pieces that you hope will work and they don't - and the same the other way around," he added.

"It will be a restriction that will certainly have an impact," said Newey.

Complicating the situation even more for Red Bull is a regulation change for 2023 that the FIA hopes will further eradicate the 'porpoising' problem up and down the grid.

"There is a small intervention - a modification for the raising of the edge of the floor by 15mm," Newey said.

"It sounds like a small measure but in reality it is a quite relevant aerodynamic change. Like all the teams we are working to reduce the deficit in addition to the normal development that proceeds from year to year."

When asked by Germany's Auto Motor und Sport to also comment on Red Bull's reduced wind tunnel time in 2023, which is in addition to further reductions for the reigning team champion, Verstappen admitted: "That will hurt us.

"But I'm still confident my team can pull it off and we'll get off to a good start," the Dutchman added. "We know where to start and what to work on.

"If we were at a loss as to which direction to go in, it would be an even greater problem. We will learn how much we actually suffer from it over the course of the year.

"But our car was competitive and if we keep the momentum going, it should be fine."

