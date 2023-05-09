Red Bull accuses Mercedes of lobbying to slow them down
May 9 - Dr Helmut Marko has slammed Mercedes for being "manipulative" in their attempts to slow dominant Red Bull down.
Although Mercedes driver George Russell has led the complaints about the FIA's shortening of DRS zones in 2023, Red Bull top official Marko thinks it is actually the result of lobbying from the struggling Brackley based team.
"Overtaking has always been difficult," he told motorsport-magazin.com. "If the DRS zone is shortened, you know why."
When asked if he means it is an attempt to slow Red Bull down, Marko answered: "right.
"They have to stop intervening in such a manipulative way with these tricks. It's amazing that Mercedes, of all teams, is upset.
"For years they had such a superior engine and were much further ahead than we are now," the 80-year-old Austrian insisted.
"If you deliver a flop car like that two years in a row, you might be wise to concentrate on that instead."
Marko just loves to have a dig at Mercedes, and hes spot on.....
If its not no, no, no this bouncy bouncy car is not good, fia please change things , its no, no , no the drs zones are not good, fia please change things, the problem is Rb are more than a match for Toto and the lawyers., as for cheating , the cars I presume are still being checked randomly, for legality, so obviously thats not an area Merc can succeed with, Oh dear Oh dear what can we do
Typical Marko
What a load of boll-ks. Just drive away into the sunset , of course Helmet wants shorter drs zones, of course Mb and all the rest want longer drs zones but it’s irrelevent ,their car is in a different league to all the others. Helmet is just shit stirring.
‘If the drs zone is shortened you know why’. No Helmet please dream up an explanation. The only team to benefit would be RB.
Blo , you got that one wrong.
RB want longer DRS zones to be able to use their DRS superiority.Merc want shorter DRS so RB can't do that.
Les as f1 says RB are so superior they don’t need drs and the rest can’t get close enough to use it. It’s like RB have permanent drs. It’s just shit stirring payback time.
Blo, you got it wrong and fgs , don't use F9 as an excuse to cover up your lack of knowledge, he knows even less than you
There are vacancies at Brackley, if you and f9 need to improve your knowledge of F1
I know everything I need to know about f1 & fgs wots at Brackley?? I’m a RB fan now.
It really doesn't matter, RB has by far the best car and realible to boot, I think they're in with chance of winning every race despite there being so many now.