Red Bull Accelerates Diversity: Three Talented Female Drivers Join F1 Academy™

Feb.2 - In an exciting development for motorsport, Red Bull has announced its significant involvement in the F1 Academy™ for the 2024 season by supporting three up-and-coming female drivers through the Red Bull Academy Programme. This initiative not only highlights Red Bull's dedication to nurturing new talent but also underscores its commitment to enhancing diversity and equality within motorsport.

The Red Bull Academy Programme has selected Hamda Al Qubaisi, Amna Al Qubaisi, and Emely De Heus to represent the brand on the grid, competing for MP Motorsport. This selection is a part of Red Bull's broader strategy to foster female talent in the sport, with additional sponsorship details for the trio, associated with Red Bull Racing, Visa Cash App RB, and Red Bull, expected to be announced shortly.

Spearheaded by Sarah Harrington, the Red Bull Academy Programme Manager, the initiative is poised to introduce three new vehicles into the 2024 F1 Academy Season. Harrington expressed her enthusiasm for welcoming the trio to the programme, highlighting the landmark moment this represents for the future of women's motorsport.

The drivers come with impressive backgrounds. Hamda Al Qubaisi, 21, will drive for Red Bull Racing, bringing experience from her successful tenure in karting since 2015, progression through the IAME X30 Championships, Italian F4, and notable performances in the UAE F4 and F1 Academy with MP Motorsport.

Emely De Heus, 20, will join Red Bull's team, having started karting in 2019 and quickly making a name for herself with her achievements in the Dutch Wintercup Senior series, Spanish F4, W Series, and the UAE Formula 4 Championship.

Amna Al Qubaisi, 23, will be driving for Visa Cash App RB, with a robust karting foundation beginning at age 14 and a career that has spanned multiple championships, including Italian F4, Formula 4 UAE, F3 Asian, and Formula Regional European Championships.

Red Bull's involvement in the F1 Academy™ signifies a crucial step toward breaking down historical barriers for women in motorsport. The programme aims to provide a comprehensive platform for female drivers to showcase their talent, offering unprecedented exposure and access to fans while promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the sport.

The commitment from Red Bull and its partners reflects a growing commercial interest in women's sports, highlighting the potential for further growth and development in women's motorsport. This partnership with MP Motorsport and the selected drivers exemplifies a shared vision for success and an eagerness to build upon the achievements of the previous season.

The F1 Academy series for 2024 promises to be a thrilling competition, with races scheduled across seven locations, starting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from March 7-9. This season represents not just another chapter in motorsport but a pivotal moment for women in the industry, driven by Red Bull's pioneering spirit and dedication to advancing female talent in racing.

