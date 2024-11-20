Red Bull 2025 Driver Lineup Sparks Perez vs Colapinto Debate

Nov.20 - Franco Colapinto's fans are preparing for "big news" this weekend in Las Vegas.

That is the claim of Argentine journalist Cesar Santomauro, amid raging speculation that the Williams rookie might be announced as Max Verstappen's new teammate at Red Bull Racing for 2025.

"Watch out, big news is coming," Santomauro declared on X, captioning his claim with a photo of the 21-year-old Argentine rookie. "Las Vegas, just a few days away."

Colapinto has made big waves in the paddock since replacing Logan Sargeant earlier this season, reportedly also amassing enough commercial support within Argentina to justify the $20 million contract release fee demanded by Williams.

Despite Red Bull incumbent Perez's constant denials that his seat is at risk, powerful team advisor Dr Helmut Marko is still coy when asked if the Mexican could be ousted despite his 2025 contract.

Osterreich newspaper told Marko on Tuesday that if Red Bull loses the constructors' championship, it will be due to Perez's poor performance. The interviewer asked the 81-year-old: "Is it possible that Checo will have to vacate his cockpit before the finale in Abu Dhabi?"

Marko answered: "We still have three races left, so we should be able to get through them fairly well. Maybe it will still work out for us."

As for Colapinto, former F1 driver Karun Chandhok thinks a Red Bull Racing seat is "too early" for the impressive rookie, predicting that Verstappen would "destroy" him.

Also rumoured is that Red Bull could place Colapinto at the junior team, RB.

But Colapinto insists that he is not intimidated by any driver on the grid.

"As a child, I saw (Fernando) Alonso racing against (Lewis) Hamilton, fighting for championships, and suddenly, to be racing them, it's a shock. But when you lower the visor, everyone is the same.

"That fan perspective that you had as a child then goes away and you want to beat everyone. Whether it's Verstappen or (Guanyu) Zhou next to me, it's all the same. I want to beat them and finish ahead of them.

"That moment of having idols or heroes goes away, you respect them a little less, because if they continue to be your heroes, it is very difficult for you."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: