Ready for the call: Lawson commits to Red Bull's F1 reserve strategy

Nov.4 - Liam Lawson will focus exclusively on Formula 1 next year - even though he won't be on the grid.

With Daniel Ricciardo returning from his broken hand recently, rookie reserve Lawson duly exited the AlphaTauri cockpit and returned to Japan in a bid to round out his year with the Super Formula title.

He missed his target and instead finishes runner-up, but the 21-year-old New Zealander will not try again in 2024 - as he is asked instead to be the full-time, on-site reserve for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

That would leave Lawson, who is back in the AlphaTauri and Red Bull garages this week in Brazil, ideally placed to pick up the pieces should ongoing speculation of Sergio Perez's potential demise at Red Bull come to pass.

"It's frustrating to not be driving next year," Lawson told the Beyond The Grid podcast, "but I will continue to make the most of still being involved in Formula 1 at least.

"If I ever get a chance in Formula 1, it'll be through Red Bull."

