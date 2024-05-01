Rapid Progress: Istanbul F1 Track Deal Set to Be Sealed

May 1 - The Turkish government expects an agreement to be "quickly" reached with Formula 1.

It emerged recently that moves are afoot to revive the defunct Turkish GP at the Istanbul circuit, with Pirelli's Turkish subsidiary securing the deal to take over the track's management.

One reported key condition for Pirelli Turkey is "the mandatory annual organisation" of a Formula 1 race at the venue beginning in 2026.

The deal is now moving forward, Turkish minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Tuesday.

"The tender for the management of the Formula 1 track in Istanbul was held in early April and was completed successfully," the government minister told the local Istanbul newspaper Milliyet.

"Now we have moved to the second stage. The previous tenant must vacate and hand it over to the company that won the bid. In this case, the process of concluding an agreement to hold the grand prix in Istanbul from 2026 will proceed quickly," minister Ersoy added.

Milliyet newspaper added that the agreement must be reached within a month.

Turkey last hosted grands prix at the Istanbul circuit during the covid era.

