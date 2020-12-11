Ranking F1 Drivers of 2020 & How to Master the Abu Dhabi GP | Nico Rosberg

It's the F1 Season Finale! This time I'm also ranking my Top 5 Formula 1 Drivers of the 2020 season. Comment below: Who is your Driver of the Year and why? Top Comment wins a special surprise! Subscribe for my next F1 analysis: https://bit.ly/NicoRosbergYT

The 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will surely be another highlight. It's a very special place for me and the Yas Marina Circuit is always a great and exciting end of the season. It's also the final F1 Fridays episode of the year – let me know in the comments how you liked this series! Don't miss my Yas Marina track analysis and the Abu Dhabi GP Hot Lap!

Content Guide:

0:00 How to Master the Abu Dhabi GP!

0:30 Top Comment Surprise!

0:57 Abu Dhabi Track Analysis!

6:13 Yas Marina Circuit Hot Lap!

8:03 Top 5 F1 Drivers!

