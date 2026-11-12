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Ralf warns Piastri and Russell over their F1 futures

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Ralf warns Piastri and Russell over their F1 futures
Leopold 2 min read
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Ralf Schumacher sees two drivers stuck in the shadow of world champion teammates. Oscar Piastri needs a fresh start, he says, and George Russell is in a deep hole at Mercedes.

Ralf Schumacher believes Oscar Piastri may need to leave McLaren to revive his Formula 1 career, while George Russell is destined to become Mercedes' equivalent of Rubens Barrichello.

The former F1 driver told Sky Deutschland that both drivers are struggling in the shadow of their world champion teammates.

Piastri has endured a difficult 2026 after losing last year's championship to Lando Norris, and recently parted company with long-time manager Mark Webber.

"There are drivers where things develop in a direction where it no longer really works in the team with their respective teammate," Schumacher said.

He suggested a fresh start could help the Australian, although his reputation may already have suffered.

"He (Piastri) could certainly develop well at another team. But the question is - will he get another chance?" said Schumacher.

"In the eyes of the other teams, he is definitely no longer the future world champion, in my opinion."

He thinks Aston Martin could be an alternative.

"Aston Martin in particular could be interesting for him to start all over again and take a team forward," he said.

Russell stuck in Antonelli's shadow

Russell, meanwhile, has struggled throughout 2026 as teammate Kimi Antonelli raced to his first world championship.

Schumacher believes the Briton is now trying too hard to match the Italian's driving style.

"He's trying to copy Kimi, but that's just not his driving style," he said.

"He's really in a deep hole he has to get out of."

And Schumacher doubts the situation will change in 2027.

"The die is cast," he declared.

"George Russell will now be the Rubens Barrichello for Kimi Antonelli."

Barrichello famously played second fiddle to Ralf's brother Michael Schumacher during Ferrari's dominant years from 2000 to 2005.

Schumacher believes Russell's only hope is that next year's Mercedes suits him better than Antonelli.

"Otherwise, I don't see a bright future for him," he said.

Ralf's verdict on Piastri and Russell
PiastriLost last year's title to Lando Norris
Piastri's managerParted with Mark Webber
On Piastri"No longer the future world champion"
On Russell"Really in a deep hole"
Russell's teammateKimi Antonelli, 2026 champion
Barrichello parallelSecond to Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, 2000 to 2005

Related: Norris under fire after Piastri clash and prickly interviews

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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