Ralf Urges Cadillac to Drop Bottas and Sign Ocon

Ralf Schumacher says the Bottas story is over. Now he has a replacement in mind for Cadillac.

Ralf Schumacher has gone further in his criticism of Valtteri Bottas, urging Cadillac to replace the Finn with the now-available Esteban Ocon.

Why does Ralf Schumacher want Ocon at Cadillac?

"I would definitely sign Ocon immediately," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

The former F1 driver stressed that his verdict was sporting rather than personal.

"I think the Bottas story is over now," he insisted.

"He's a really nice guy, so this shouldn't be taken personally, but from a purely sporting point of view I would definitely choose Ocon."

Bottas, an increasingly keen cyclist, should instead "get on his bike and enjoy his life", Schumacher added.

Is Esteban Ocon's F1 career over?

Not if Esteban Ocon has any say in it. The Frenchman says he accepts Haas' decision to sign Rafael Camara for 2027, but insists his own Formula 1 career should not end here.

"Rafael deserves a chance in Formula 1," said the 30-year-old.

"He's shown in the junior series that he's a very fast driver. But I don't deserve to be left without a place in Formula 1."

"From a purely sporting perspective, I deserve a place in the championship."

"And I don't think this season will be my last in Formula 1."

Bearman ready to lead Haas

Oliver Bearman, although not yet formally confirmed by Haas for 2027, is clearly preparing to stay and become the more experienced driver alongside rookie Camara.

"I believe next year I'll be the team's most experienced driver, so they'll be looking to me for more feedback and advice on car development," said the Briton.

"It will be a new challenge for me, but I'm ready."

What about Cadillac's own engine?

For Cadillac, any driver change would still come during its Ferrari-powered phase.

General Motors president Mark Reuss says the team's own power unit project is progressing, with its Charlotte engine facility due to officially open on December 18.

Why this matters

With Haas moving on, Ocon is an experienced driver without a 2027 seat. Whether Cadillac listens to Schumacher is another matter. For now, Bottas remains in the seat and Ocon remains without one.

Fast Facts: Ocon and Cadillac Pundit Ralf Schumacher Verdict Sign Ocon now Haas 2027 Bearman and Camara Ocon 30, seeking 2027 seat GM engine site Opens December 18

Related: Bottas Vows to Stay at Cadillac Despite Ralf's Cycling Jibe

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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