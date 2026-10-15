Ralf Schumacher saw a strong Hamilton drive in Singapore, but also a driver who ignored a team call. His warning: Ferrari cannot function if infighting wins.

Ralf Schumacher believes Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Ferrari is becoming increasingly tense, describing signs of an internal power struggle around the seven time world champion.

"I think things aren't going quite smoothly between him and the team," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

"There's a bit of an internal power struggle going on. There's some sort of infighting going on."

Schumacher nevertheless praised Hamilton's performance in Singapore.

"Considering that his teammate Charles Leclerc loves street circuits, Lewis Hamilton did a strong job," he said.

But he believes Hamilton's decision to ignore Ferrari's strategy call exposed a real issue.

"Lewis needs to become part of the team," said Schumacher, whose brother Michael won five consecutive world championships in red.

"He's trying to overshadow everything and be the boss. I have the feeling that things aren't entirely smooth and harmonious with Fred Vasseur."

Schumacher warned that Ferrari cannot function if individual power battles overtake the team's interests.

"If internal competition becomes more important than the brand and the progress of the team, things will eventually get complicated," said the German.

"If the harmony isn't there, then Ferrari won't work."

Hamilton and Ferrari: what Schumacher said Speaker Ralf Schumacher, Sky Deutschland Trigger Hamilton ignored Ferrari's strategy call Team boss Fred Vasseur Teammate Charles Leclerc Verdict If the harmony isn't there, Ferrari won't work

Related: Alesi says Hamilton and Ferrari clash was always coming

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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