Ralf Schumacher’s Thoughts on Mick Schumacher’s Possible F1 Return
May 15 – Mick Schumacher’s uncle thinks the former Haas driver really does have a chance of returning to Formula 1 next year.
Mick, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, attended the recent Miami GP where several other hopefuls eyeing Cadillac’s two race seats for 2026 were also present.
Mick, however, also attended the nearby F1 branding launch of the General Motors-linked American outfit, calling it “a very exciting topic and an exciting project”.
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and Colton Herta are more strongly linked with the two available seats, but Mick’s uncle Ralf is relieved the 26-year-old is at least back in the game.
“The Cadillac issue is now on the table,” he told Sky Deutschland.
“Mick’s advantage is that he would quickly find his way back to Formula 1 without having to do a lot of testing,” Schumacher, Michael’s younger brother, added. “He knows the current cars very well.”
Indeed, Mick Schumacher served as Mercedes’ full-time reserve driver in 2023 and 2024, but this year is concentrating totally on the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.
Another former F1 driver, Timo Glock, however, said: “Mick would definitely be at the top of my list.”
As for Ralf, he thinks the current environment in F1 – with driver changes having already occurred at two teams within the first quarter of the season – means his nephew really does stand a chance of a comeback.
“What’s happening in Formula 1 at the moment is almost unbelievable,” he said, also referring to Jack Doohan being replaced at Alpine for at least the next five races by Franco Colapinto.
Of course, Ralf is totally biased in his assessment & the claim ”advantage is that he would quickly find his way back to Formula 1 without having to do a lot of testing” is barely even applicable, especially compared to drivers who raced in F1 full-time last season or are racing in F1 presently or at least it isn’t only applicable to him anyway.
Drivers swopped teams a lot more often in the past, but then there was no money or media in F1, its just the modern world, and Ralfs employed by Sky Germany, so ofcourse hes going to promote who hes told to promote
