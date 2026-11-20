Piastri calls his split from the Webbers a natural step, but Ralf Schumacher hears something bigger. In his view the McLaren story is already coming to an end.

Ralf Schumacher believes Oscar Piastri could be preparing to leave McLaren, suggesting the Australian's surprise split with his management team may signal a much bigger career change.

Piastri recently ended his seven-year relationship with Mark and Ann Webber, while reports also suggest he has parted ways with modelling agency IMG Models, which he joined in 2025.

The 25-year-old also arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday sporting a noticeably different casual look, adding to the impression of a personal and professional reinvention.

Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Schumacher suggested Piastri's struggles alongside Lando Norris could eventually force him elsewhere.

"I get the feeling that Piastri is currently taking a certain position, with the intention of moving to a new team," he said.

"I think the McLaren story is already coming to an end."

Schumacher says Norris has established himself as McLaren's leading driver.

"Norris, thanks to his driving style, has, in a sense, seized the initiative within the team and become the leader," said the German.

He even floated Williams as a possible destination, acknowledging that finding a better car than McLaren's would be difficult.

Meanwhile, Piastri insists his split with the Webbers was simply a natural decision.

"We were just getting to a stage in our collaboration where it was better for us to go on our separate paths," he said in Las Vegas.

"It felt like the time was right for something new."

Piastri confirmed he has yet to appoint a permanent replacement.

"I've obviously got a kind of interim set-up at the moment, but no, nothing set in stone for the future," he added.

Piastri's management split Driver Oscar Piastri, 25 Split Seven-year link with Mark and Ann Webber ended Also reported Parted with IMG Models Now Interim set-up, nothing set in stone Pundit Ralf Schumacher, on Sky Deutschland Destination floated Williams

Related: Stella wants a title-fighting Piastri again in 2027

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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