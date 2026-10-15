Norris has said he sits level with Verstappen. Ralf Schumacher says that raises the bar, and that mistakes like the Singapore Sprint collision do not meet it.

Ralf Schumacher has continued his criticism of Lando Norris, saying the McLaren driver must prove on track that he really belongs at Max Verstappen's level.

The McLaren driver has become noticeably more assertive since winning the world championship, including comments suggesting he should be paid like Formula 1's biggest stars and that he sees himself at the same level as Verstappen.

Schumacher told Sky Deutschland that those claims inevitably raise the standard Norris is judged against.

"He comes up with the claim that he should earn as much as Max Verstappen, because he's as good as Max Verstappen," said the former F1 driver.

"If he's as good as Max Verstappen, then he also has to get the most out of the car."

Schumacher believes Norris has made too many mistakes recently, including the Singapore Sprint collision with Oscar Piastri and another failed attack in the Grand Prix.

"Then you have to take overtaking moves that are correct," said the German.

He also again criticised Norris' sharp treatment of reporters after the Sprint.

"I like it when Lando is a bit cheeky, but he went too far," said Schumacher.

"Sometimes you just have to accept that and be able to say live 'Yeah, ok, that was my fault.'"

Schumacher's case against Norris Speaker Ralf Schumacher, Sky Deutschland Target Lando Norris, McLaren Incident Singapore Sprint collision with Oscar Piastri Also criticised Norris' sharp treatment of reporters after the Sprint The claim Norris sees himself at Verstappen's level

Related: Norris under fire again after nightclub Stroll swipe

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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