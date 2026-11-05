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Ralf Schumacher questions Russell's long-term F1 future

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Ralf Schumacher questions Russell's long-term F1 future
Leopold 1 min read
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Ralf Schumacher says Russell is slower, error-prone and ashamed after Mexico, while champion Antonelli has the stronger long-term trajectory at Mercedes.

Ralf Schumacher has delivered a harsh assessment of George Russell's season, questioning whether the Mercedes driver will remain in Formula 1 anywhere near as long as Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, the former F1 driver said Russell's 2026 campaign has unravelled badly alongside new champion-elect Kimi Antonelli.

"George is making too many mistakes, is slower than his teammate, and will probably lose the runner-up title now as well," said the German.

"Everything is going wrong for Russell right now. He feels so uncomfortable and is ashamed of himself."

Russell began the season as the title favourite and won the opening race in Australia - but Antonelli has since taken nine victories to Russell's three and wrapped up the championship in Mexico with five rounds remaining.

Schumacher was particularly dismissive of Russell's recent comments that he could remain in Formula 1 for many more years, citing Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as examples.

"Where this statement came from that he'll still be driving in Formula 1 in twelve years like Hamilton, I have no idea what possessed him," he said.

"I'm pretty sure he won't be. I also think it's quite presumptuous of him to compare himself to Hamilton."

"Mexico was a disaster for him."

Schumacher believes Antonelli now has the much stronger long-term trajectory.

"In my view, if the car stays as it is, Kimi will be the one with the best chance of replacing Max Verstappen as the top driver in Formula 1," he said.

"Not today and not tomorrow, but in a few years that could very well be the case."

Antonelli v Russell in 2026
Antonelli winsNine
Russell winsThree
Opening raceRussell won in Australia
Title decidedMexico, five rounds remaining
SourceRalf Schumacher, Sky Deutschland

Related: Russell breaks silence after Mexico media snub

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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