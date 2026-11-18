Ralf Schumacher credits Lawson's consistency but sees money in the decision too, with Racing Bulls fighting for P5 and Red Bull's two-team model in question.

Ralf Schumacher believes Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls contract extension was not just a reward for his performances, but also a decision influenced by the team's financial value.

The former Formula 1 driver welcomed Red Bull's decision to retain Lawson for 2027 after months of uncertainty over the New Zealander's future.

"Liam Lawson has certainly driven himself to an extra year in Formula 1. He deserved that too," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"He distinguished himself, he was super consistent. Lindblad has also seen a weaker phase."

Schumacher believes Lawson's performances ultimately made him too valuable to discard.

"I believe they said at Red Bull, or at Racing Bulls, we can't let him go like that," said the German.

However, he also suggested that retaining an experienced driver makes financial sense, particularly with Racing Bulls fighting for a lucrative P5 in the constructors' championship.

"Because of the position in the championship, they have more money at Racing Bulls," he said.

"That's an additional reason to secure an experienced driver who can keep the market value high."

Schumacher raised the possibility that Red Bull could eventually sell its second Formula 1 team, noting reports of previous multibillion-dollar offers.

"I'm also not sure if it makes sense for Red Bull to have two teams forever," he said.

As for Lawson, Schumacher believes another strong season could open doors elsewhere.

"If he continues to perform like this next year, I also think he has a chance to switch to another team," he said.

Nikola Tsolov, who had been linked with Lawson's seat, will instead serve as Red Bull reserve in 2027.

Related: Lawson stays at Racing Bulls, but Montoya sees McLaren move

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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