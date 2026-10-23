Ralf Schumacher Fears Vasseur Could Walk Away From Ferrari?

Ferrari's pace is suddenly the talk of Austin. Ralf Schumacher is more worried about the man running the team.

Ralf Schumacher has raised the possibility that Frederic Vasseur could walk away from Ferrari for health reasons if the pressure continues.

Why is Ralf Schumacher worried about Vasseur?

Speaking on Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said he had become concerned by the Ferrari team principal's appearance and a recent absence.

"I'm a little worried," said the former F1 driver. "Fred Vasseur has lost nine kilos."

"He missed a day in Monaco and had heart problems. Of course, I hope he's fit enough, but you can tell."

Schumacher stressed that he was speculating, but added: "That's my biggest worry."

"That he'll say, 'My health is more important to me than this, I also have a family.' We'll have to wait and see what happens by the end of the year."

Does Ferrari now have the fastest car in F1?

Back on track, Ferrari's real competitiveness became a talking point in Austin after Isack Hadjar suggested the Maranello team, not Red Bull, currently has the fastest car.

"I think if you put Max in the Ferrari, he would have won the race with more margin," the Red Bull driver said, referring to the Singapore GP.

Leclerc: "Utter nonsense"

Charles Leclerc dismissed that bluntly.

"It's utter nonsense to claim something like that," he said.

"He knows as little about how good the Ferrari is as I do about how good his car is."

Hamilton disagrees too

Lewis Hamilton was more diplomatic, but also disagreed.

"They've built the best engine," said the seven-time world champion. "They've matched us now through the corners, and they're three or four tenths quicker down the straights."

Ferrari travelled to Austin with another upgrade, including revised sidepods, but Hamilton insisted the gain is modest.

"It's less than a tenth," he said. "It's like half a tenth."

What did Verstappen make of the Hadjar row?

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, was unimpressed that Hadjar's comment had become a paddock controversy.

"What a fun discussion," he said sarcastically.

"He's worried about something that doesn't matter."

Verstappen then turned on the line of questioning itself, addressing the reporter directly.

"You should not always present this to the other driver or that other team," said the Dutchman.

"You're constantly trying to cause a stir between people, while you can just leave it at that."

"It's impossible to say how good the Ferrari is, because I didn't drive that car. That's why these discussions are pure nonsense."

Fast Facts: Vasseur and Ferrari Claim by Ralf Schumacher Concern Vasseur health Weight loss claimed Nine kilos Upgrade gain About half a tenth Venue Austin, US GP

Related: Ralf sees Ferrari power struggle around Hamilton after Singapore

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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