F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Ralf plays down son David Schumacher's winning F4 start

F1 News

Ralf plays down son David Schumacher's winning F4 start

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, 1999 Japanese GP
Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW21, 1999 Japanese GP

Jan.30 - Ralf Schumacher has played down the stunning start to the single seater career of his son David.

Ralf, a six-time grand prix winner, was on hand to support the start of his 16-year-old son's move from karts into car racing at a Middle Eastern Formula 4 series.

David was on the podium six times out of seven races, including his maiden win.

"The first two racing weekends in a Formula 4 car were a lot of fun," he told Auto Bild.

"I honestly had not expected to win so quickly."

And former Williams driver Ralf, whose brother Michael Schumacher is the most successful F1 driver of all time, added: "What David showed in the last races makes me very proud.

"But we also realise that the competition back in Europe will be very strong."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now