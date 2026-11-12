Damon Hill wants Ferrari to put all its eggs behind Lewis Hamilton. Ralf Schumacher counters that the seven time champion has only ever had to drive fast, never to lead a team.

Ralf Schumacher has challenged Damon Hill's suggestion that Ferrari should make Lewis Hamilton its clear number 1 driver, arguing that the seven time world champion has never learned how to lead a Formula 1 team.

Hill believes Ferrari must end the growing tensions between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc by putting its full weight behind the Briton for 2027.

"They have invested all this in Lewis, they've got him on board, he is a massive name in the sport," the 1996 world champion told Sky.

"I think it makes sense to me to put all your eggs behind Lewis."

Hill believes Hamilton has rebuilt himself after his difficult first season at Ferrari and deserves the opportunity to fight for an eighth title.

"He is an extraordinary individual," he said.

"I think we need to settle this in the team because there's a political problem in that team. For me, it seems like there's factions within the team that are shooting for one side or the other."

Schumacher disagrees on leadership

But Schumacher, already critical of Hamilton's recent behaviour towards Leclerc, believes the Briton lacks the leadership qualities demonstrated by his brother Michael at Ferrari.

"Hamilton never learned how to lead a team, not under Toto Wolff and not under Ron Dennis," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"That was never his job anyway. He just had to get in the car and drive as fast as possible."

Schumacher suggested Hamilton's career had made him "quite egotistical," contrasting him with Max Verstappen, who takes a much greater interest in the technical details of his car.

"Max is also from the generation that grew up with his father, who worked on cars himself, just like it was with me and my brother," he said.

"I think that's the big difference."

Schumacher even suggested a future partnership between Verstappen and Wolff at Mercedes could prove difficult because both men would want significant influence.

"Mercedes is already a big team. If someone like Max went there now, I don't think they'd be too keen on that," he said.

"At Ferrari, I think they're used to a driver being able to make demands, but in my opinion that still comes from Michael, from what he left behind there."

Hamilton at Ferrari: the debate Driver in focus Lewis Hamilton World titles Seven (Hill says he can fight for an eighth) Team Ferrari Teammate Charles Leclerc Hill's view Back Hamilton as clear number 1 for 2027 Schumacher's view Hamilton "never learned how to lead a team"

Related: Ralf Schumacher: Hamilton still not quick enough at Ferrari

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics