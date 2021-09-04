Räikkönen to be replaced by Kubica due to COVID-19

The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Räikkönen has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared.

The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix.

Robert Kubica will drive Raikkonen's car for the rest of the weekend. Kubica has been reserve driver of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team’s C41 in three practice sessions this year. With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team.

Check out more items on this website about: