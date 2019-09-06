Raikkonen supports return of F1 'warning' flag

Kimi Raikkonen has backed the return to Formula 1 of the black and white flag for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

We reported at Spa that race director Michael Masi told the drivers during their briefing that they will more often be warned about driving infractions rather than instantly penalised.

Then, during the race, the black and white flag made its actual comeback.

"For me, it's the motorsport version of the yellow flag in football," Masi said.





Raikkonen, the oldest and most experienced driver on the grid, backed the move.

"We got used to those flags in karting, but for some reason it was stopped in Formula 1," said the Finn.

"The flag was designed for these situations so it's good that Formula 1 has remembered that. I think it's stupid to immediately punish someone simply because it says so in the rules.

"We have flags and this one is probably a hundred years old, so let's use it," Raikkonen added.

The Alfa Romeo driver explained that while race control may decide to repeatedly warn a driver with the flag, immediate penalties will also continue to be given in some cases.

"If you do something obviously so stupid, then you are not going to see the flag, you'll get the penalty. But for little things it's enough to warn," Raikkonen said.

