Raikkonen not judging Liberty Media yet

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP USA F1/2017
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP USA F1/2017

Dec.11 - Kimi Raikkonen says he will not judge Liberty Media until the next generation of F1 cars emerges in a few years' time.

Already, top teams are threatening to quit the sport and complaining about declining revenue, even though new owner Liberty says more spectators watched F1 in 2017.

Ferrari driver Raikkonen said: "They are trying to make it better, easier to follow and more involving the public.

"But it will only be in a few years, when the new regulations are in force (in 2021), that we will really see the impact of their arrival," he is quoted by Auto Hebdo.

"I think they're putting a lot of effort in, listening to everyone and asking the right questions. I think we'll see if it has been good when we get the new cars," Raikkonen added.

