Raikkonen announcement still unclear

Written by Melanie van de Brug

It is still not clear if Ferrari is planning a driver announcement for Monza.

While some expect the Italian team to confirm Kimi Raikkonen for 2019, Finland's Turun Sanomat says "reliable sources" report that is not the case.

Ferrari spokesman Alberto Antonini would not comment.

Earlier, La Gazzetta dello Sport predicted that Raikkonen would be replaced for next year by young charger Charles Leclerc.

Correspondent Luigi Perna now says: "The Leclerc move seems to have been put on ice. The situation changed when Sergio Marchionne died."

Sebastian Vettel said at a pre-Italian grand prix event in Milan: "I hope for another victory now in Monza and also that it is a good race for Kimi, who was unlucky at Spa."