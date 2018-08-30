F1 Fansite
Raikkonen announcement still unclear

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen

Written by Melanie van de Brug

It is still not clear if Ferrari is planning a driver announcement for Monza.

While some expect the Italian team to confirm Kimi Raikkonen for 2019, Finland's Turun Sanomat says "reliable sources" report that is not the case.

Ferrari spokesman Alberto Antonini would not comment.

Earlier, La Gazzetta dello Sport predicted that Raikkonen would be replaced for next year by young charger Charles Leclerc.

Correspondent Luigi Perna now says: "The Leclerc move seems to have been put on ice. The situation changed when Sergio Marchionne died."

Sebastian Vettel said at a pre-Italian grand prix event in Milan: "I hope for another victory now in Monza and also that it is a good race for Kimi, who was unlucky at Spa."

4 thoughts on “Raikkonen announcement still unclear

  1. Will

    Most of Kimi's point loss is not his fault. Broken leg of pit crew, released him to early. Flat tires not his fault. Some driving penalties, but others have done same offences with no penalties. 3rd in points is excellent driving.

    Reply
  2. Simon Saivil

    For the life of me I don't understand why they won't leave Kimmi alone, since we all know that he knows what he is doing!

    Reply
  3. Kenneth Naylor

    Please Keep Kim, He Not Only Deserves It But He Has Also Been Unlucky.
    He Could Have Quite Easily Have Won A Couple Of Races This Season

    Reply

