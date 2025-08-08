Racing Through Turmoil: Singapore GP Faces Corruption Headwinds

Aug.8 - The will go ahead as planned in October despite the upcoming sentencing of race promoter Ong Beng Seng.

The 79-year-old property tycoon, who played a pivotal role in bringing Formula 1 to Singapore and remains its official promoter, has pleaded guilty to abetting obstruction of justice in a high-profile corruption case involving former transport minister S. Iswaran.

Ong, who invited Iswaran on an undeclared, fully paid trip to Qatar in 2022, is due to be sentenced on August 15. Although the offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $30,000 fine, the prosecution has supported judicial mercy due to Ong's terminal health condition.

While Ong no longer handles the day-to-day operations of the event, his influence and legacy remain deeply tied to the race's establishment and ongoing success.

A Singapore GP spokesman confirmed the 2025 race will not be impacted by the legal proceedings.

"We remain firmly on schedule and remain focused on delivering the 2025 Singapore GP, which will be another world-class event for our partners and fans," the spokesman said.

The race contract runs through 2028, and remains one of Formula 1's most commercially and culturally significant events - often described as the crown jewel of the Asian calendar.

