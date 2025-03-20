Racing the Clock: F1's Battle with Unforeseen Delays in China

Mar.20 - Formula 1's hectic travel schedule is already causing problems in 2025, with multiple top teams receiving delivery of their cars and equipment late in Shanghai.

Mere days exist between the opening Melbourne-China double-header, meaning a single cargo plane holdup left McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Williams and Aston Martin mechanics with little to do in the Shanghai garages.

The sport's sole tyre supplier Pirelli is also affected.

The governing FIA reacted by shortening the usual curfew period on Wednesday "due to the logistical challenges ... resulting from delays in freight arrival".

All the affected teams have reported that they will be ready for free practice on Friday, although breaches of other curfew arrangements may be necessary.

