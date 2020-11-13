Racing Point team sale case heading to court

Nov.13 - London's High Court is set to hear a case over the disputed 2018 sale of to Lawrence Stroll.

Two years ago, when was sold by Vijay Mallya, Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin claims he made an even higher bid for the team but the administrators "did not reply to phone calls and emails".

The deal with billionaire Stroll went through, his son Lance was installed as a driver, and Racing Point will become Aston Martin next year.

But Sport1 claims Mazepin - whose son Nikita is tipped to race for Haas next year - took the dispute to court, where the case will begin to be heard by the London High Court next week.

"It was illegal and that's why I'm going to court," Mazepin is quoted as saying.

Mazepin reportedly alleges that Toto Wolff also influenced the administrators by indicating that Mercedes would only guarantee a supply of engines for the Silverstone based team if the Stroll bid succeeded.

Wolff went on to buy shares in Aston Martin and admits he encouraged Sebastian Vettel to join the team for 2021.

